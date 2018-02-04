Two Alabama restaurants decide to turn off TVs during Super Bowl

DAPHNE, Ala. — Two restaurants in Daphne have decided against showing the Super Bowl on their televisions this year and will instead be holding a rally to support veterans and local first responders.
According to a post on Facebook, Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s restaurants will be accepting donations that they say will be split equally between local first responders, police departments, fire departments and a veterans’ nonprofit group that will be later chosen and announced.
The post goes on to say that any friends and family of veterans and first responders are welcome.
Full post:
On Sunday, February 4th, we are having a rally/benefit in support of veterans and local first responders at Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s
Any friends and family of veterans and first responders are welcome.
We will be offering free of charge:
Spaghetti
Salads
Bread pudding
Tea and Soda
There will be a cash bar with our usual adult beverage options.
Our TVs will be turned off and there will be no Super Bowl broadcast on our televisions during this event.
This event is to honor veterans and first responders and show our solidarity.
We proudly stand for our flag.
Donations will be accepted and split equally between local first responders-police and fire departments- and a veteran non profit group that will be chosen and announced shortly.
We will be closing both restaurants for business at 2pm and reopening our doors at 4pm for the benefit.