Two Alabama restaurants decide to turn off TVs during Super Bowl

DAPHNE, Ala. — Two restaurants in Daphne have decided against showing the Super Bowl on their televisions this year and will instead be holding a rally to support veterans and local first responders.

According to a post on Facebook, Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s restaurants will be accepting donations that they say will be split equally between local first responders, police departments, fire departments and a veterans’ nonprofit group that will be later chosen and announced.

The post goes on to say that any friends and family of veterans and first responders are welcome.

Full post: