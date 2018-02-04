Trinty United Methodist Church hosts 16th annual Black History Enrichment and Enlightenment festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- In honor of Black History Month, Trinty United Methodist Church hosted their annual festival to bring awareness and understanding of the African American culture to the community.

Several came out Saturday for the 16th annual Black History Enrichment and Enlightenment festival. During the event, dancers performed a special Brazilian art form that incorporates music, dance and acrobatics.

"We are capoeira," said dancer Elijah Williams. "We represent capoeira from Brazil which is also by a way of Africa. It frees you. It allows it to express yourself and that's a part of the art."

Black History Month means a lot to these dancers.

"It's a time for me to really see my history, people who look at me, our accomplishments just celebrated out in the open," explained dancer Vernee Norman.

"It highlights where we were and today, where we are now. And how we can look back on that and look at the obstacles we overcame," said dancer Alton Douglas.

They all say it's an honor to be a part of the celebration among other talented artists.

Festival organizers hope young people leave knowing a little bit more about all the accomplishments African Americans contributed to the world.

"I hope they are empowered and they are able to identify their future in somebody else's past," said Norman.

During the event, several awards were presented including 20 Black History Artist of the Year awards given to 20 students.