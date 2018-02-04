Trial date set this week for accused Craigslist cat killer in torture death of cats

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The accused Craigslist cat killer, 52-year-old Ronald Golden, is scheduled to go on trial on Monday at 9 a.m. according to our news partners at AL.com. The trial date comes four years after he was arrested.

Although the trial has been postponed ten times, the case could finally be resolved pending a motion to suppress Golden’s statements. The accused cat killer faces 22 counts of animal cruelty in connection with torture and deaths of multiple cats. Each charge is a felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

AL.com reports that Golden would name the cats before throwing them to the floor, breaking their necks or stomping them to death because he was “angry at the world.” Athens police began investigating more than four years ago in September 2013 when they got a report about kitten bodies found in the Burlington Road area near where Golden lived.

In 2013, Athens police Chief Floyd Johnson said, “Golden admitted to buying kittens off Craigslist, naming them and then killing them. “Golden told investigators he had a cat room where he would throw the kittens against the floor to break their necks, stomp on them or ‘wring their necks.'”

Golden has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. According to court records, his attorney filed a motion saying, “At the time of interrogation, the defendant was mentally incapable of understanding his Miranda rights and, therefore, was unable to knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently waive the same.”