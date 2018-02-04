Temperature Swings And More Rain To Come This Week

Hopefully you were able to sleep through the wave of rain that moved through early Sunday morning, because it was a soaker! Heavy rain spread over the Valley from 12AM-5AM, dropping a solid 0.5″-1.0″ of rain.

This was a very beneficial rain, since we’ve already developed a rain deficit this year. Huntsville came in 3.37 inches short on the rainfall average for January. We also went through a dry November and December, which contributed to moderate drought conditions developing over North Alabama.

The good news is that we have a fairly active weather pattern setting up for the start of February. That will bring multiple rounds of rain and swings in our daily temperatures.

Highs Monday will only warm into the 40s, but we’ll jump back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. The warm up comes with a catch though; another wave of rain moves through Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. That likely causes temperatures to drop from the 50s Wednesday morning into the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Past the middle of this week, we see more of the same: temperatures warm up for a day or two, it rains, and then temperatures cool down for a day or two. Constantly changing weather isn’t abnormal for this time of year, especially as we approach Spring which is only 44 days away!

All in all, we could come out of the next 7-10 days with another 2-3 inches of rain.