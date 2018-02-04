Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle talks new Toyota-Mazda facility and impact on infrastructure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Toyota and Mazda are building a joint facility in Limestone County. It's inside Huntsville's city limits on a TVA mega-site. The official announcement came on January 10, but the process to make it happen got started a long time before that. We spoke with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle about what this means for the area.

Now that the facilities are coming and bringing thousands of jobs, it means infrastructure has to be made ready. For instance, we asked the mayor about what happens to Interstate 565? You can watch the rest of the interview above.