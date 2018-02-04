Huntsville Jr. High School student dies after complications from the flu

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Junior High School Principal Stephanie Wieseman confirmed a student has died from complications from the flu.

In a statement, Wieseman said student Aaron Masterson passed away at Huntsville Hospital Sunday.

According to Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward, Aaron had a pre-existing cystic fibrosis condition that made his flu symptoms worse.

Wieseman released the following statement to parents:

Good evening Panther Family,

Today has been a sad day for many members of our Huntsville Junior High School community. One of our students, Aaron Masterson, died Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Huntsville Hospital due to complications from the Flu B. As a school community, we send our condolences to his family and friends. We will support the Masterson family and our students as we navigate the process of loss with counselors and lots of love. Our students who knew him well along with those who did not know him at all will need love and support during this difficulty time as they struggle with questions about death and grief. We will have additional counselors available here at school and areas designated for students to go to for support.

Please keep the Masterson family and our HJHS Panther Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Stephanie Wieseman | Principal

Huntsville Junior High School