Google Fiber in Huntsville gets ready for the Puppy Bowl with a ‘Pup Rally’

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is coming up. Nope, it's not the Super Bowl -- it's the 2018 Puppy Bowl. Several Google Fiber locations across the country, including the one in Huntsville, hosted a 'Pup Rally' to get ready for the big match-up.

"We've got activities for humans, activities for dogs, they can decorate little bandanas," said Daynise Joseph, Community Impact Manager at Google Fiber. "It's all really fun."

Seven-year-old Connor Sanders made a bandana for his dog Snickers, named for obvious reasons. "Well, she kind of looks like a Snickers bar!"

When we asked Sanders which game he'll be watching on Sunday, "The Puppy Bowl! It's like the cutest thing ever!"

The pup rally is meant to get fans ready for the big event but also serves to find homes for adoptable animals. A New Leash on Life, an animal shelter in Huntsville, said their goal is to save every homeless animal in the community.

"We have adoptable pets of all ages," said volunteer Laura West.

Connor and his sister Haley said they hope to convince their mom that Snickers needs a playmate.

"They're always fun to cuddle with and play with," said Haley Sanders. "I think everyone should have one."