STOP SHARING IT: Sharing viral video of minor engaged in sex act is not “helping,” it’s a felony offense

Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

Posted 4:53 pm, February 4, 2018, by

This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Tuesday, June 13, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.

The Colts said in a statement Sunday that the team is “heartbroken” by Jackson’s death. The statement says the 26-year-old “was loved by all in the Colts organization.”

State police identified the victims as Jackson, who grew up in Atlanta, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana. Police say they were killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 on Indianapolis’ west side.

Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Toxicology results are pending.