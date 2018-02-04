Authorities arrest 6 people in connection with murder of 50-year-old Tennessee man

WINCHESTER, Tenn. — According to the Winchester Police Department, six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Tennessee man.

Police say 50-year-old James Leon Wood of Winchester was reported missing on January 18. After police served a search warrant on Wood’s home on January 25, they say they found his remains on the property.

Police later obtained indictments for six people. The indictments are as follows:

Glenna Yvonne Wood (Newingham) 1 st Degree Murder Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts) Abuse of a Corpse

Mikayla Danielle Harmon (Poole)1st Degree Murder 1st Degree Murder Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts) Abuse of a Corpse

Grant Matthew Poole 1st Degree Murder Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts) Abuse of a Corpse

Shawn Michael Hampton 1st Degree Murder Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts) Abuse of a Corpse

Kisha Evelyn Anderson Accessory after the fact

Joseph Scott Newingham Accessory after the fact



According to the report, Glenna Yvonne Wood, Mikayla Danielle Harmon, Grant Matthew Poole, Kisha Evelyn Anderson, and Joseph Scott Newingham were located in Thornton, Colorado around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they were all taken into custody without incident.

Police say Shawn Hampton was later located in Madison County, Alabama and was also taken into custody without incident.

The Winchester Police Department thanks the Thornton Colorado Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the investigation. They also thank members of the community for providing information.