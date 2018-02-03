Upcoming workshop aims to help close the generation gaps in the workplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- In many of our offices, we work with people of all races, backgrounds, religions and ages. The Catalyst is hosting an upcoming workshop to help the baby boomers better understand millennials and vice versa.

Generation gaps cause differences and disconnects in communication between individuals on a personal and professional level. Generational diversity is one of the major issues businesses of all sizes face on a daily basis. Gain insight on what makes other generations tick, how to interact with them, and what attributes each generation has to offer to create a strong culture that values every team member.

This workshop is designed to teach you how to develop strengths and communicate effectively in professional and personal relationships. Learn how to understand the people in your life to improve communication and empower yourself and your team for success.

The best return on investment is investing in the people you do business with on a daily basis. Gain confidence knowing how to communicate with people of all types - to build their trust and grow your relationships.

Perfect for:

Team building for businesses of all sizes

Growing leadership skills in management teams

Professional development for mid-level employees

Enhancing business knowledge for small business owners

Relationship building skills for aspiring entrepreneurs

The "Communicating Across Generations" workshop will be held Tuesday, February 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Speakers and team building exercises will take place at the Redstone Federal Credit Union Atrium on Wynn Drive. The workshop will be led by genWHY Communications Strategies: Kristin Scroggin, Sgt. Chris Atkinson, and Cody Jones

For businesses wishing to send a team of 5 or more employees, please contact Katie Williams for information regarding special team discounts.

