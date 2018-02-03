UAH falls in series opener with Northern Michigan 4-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville hockey team slipped in the WCHA series opener on Saturday afternoon at the Von Braun Center by a final score of 4-3 to No. 19 Northern Michigan. UAH dips to 9-18-2 (8-13-2 WCHA), while NMU rises to 18-10-3 (16-5-2 WCHA).

Turning Point

- With the score knotted at 3-3 late in the third period, Northern Michigan pulled ahead at 13:19 of the stanza on a goal by Troy Loggins on the way to the 4-3 victory over UAH on Saturday.

