UAH falls in series opener with Northern Michigan 4-3

Posted 11:04 pm, February 3, 2018, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville hockey team slipped in the WCHA series opener on Saturday afternoon at the Von Braun Center by a final score of 4-3 to No. 19 Northern Michigan. UAH dips to 9-18-2 (8-13-2 WCHA), while NMU rises to 18-10-3 (16-5-2 WCHA).

Turning Point
- With the score knotted at 3-3 late in the third period, Northern Michigan pulled ahead at 13:19 of the stanza on a goal by Troy Loggins on the way to the 4-3 victory over UAH on Saturday.

