UAH baseball drops a pair to Saint Leo on opening day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball team opened the 2018 season on Saturday with a pair of losses to Saint Leo in a doubleheader by scores of 7-4 and 6-4 at Charger Park. UAH dips to 0-2, while SLU improves to 2-0.

Next Time Out

- UAH and Saint Leo wrap up the three-game nonconference series on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Charger Park.

SLU 7, UAH 4

Game Changer

- After UAH led 3-0 early in the first game of the season entering the third inning, Saint Leo notched two runs in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth on the way to the 7-4 win to start the day.

