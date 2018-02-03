The Havoc raises money for a good cause but falls to Peoria on Melissa George night 5-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc wrapped up a weekend series with Peoria on Saturday. The team going for the sweep of the Rivermen. It was also Melissa George night, the Havoc wearing pink jerseys that it auctioned off after the game to raise money for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Foundation.

The night started rough for Huntsville. Less than two minutes into the game, Alec Hagaman gets one past Keegan Asmundson for a 1-0 lead. That Havoc would tie the game on a Derek Perl goal, then take the lead. Off a blocked shot, Sy Nutkevitch is there for the rebound to put Huntsville in front 2-1.

In the second period, Peoria ties the game. Huntsville on the penalty kill, but Will Smith for the Rivermen scores to make it 2-2. Less than three minutes later Huntsville gets that goal right back. Stephen Hrehoriak on the goal with the assist from Stuart Stefan. Huntsville retakes the lead 3-2.

But again in the third period Peoria had an answer. Joe Kalisz, on the power play, gets one past the Havoc keeper to tie the game. Late in the 3rd another power play for the Rivermen, and Haraman supplies the go ahead goal. Peoria adds an empty netter with less than a minute play, as the Rivermen beat the Huntsville Havoc on Melissa George night 5-3.