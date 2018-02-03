× Roy Moore asks for a change of venue in accuser’s defamation lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore filed a motion Friday night seeking a venue change in a defamation lawsuit filed against him.

The lawsuit was filed by Leigh Corfman in the Montgomery Circuit Court. Moore wants the case to be moved to Etowah County. Attorneys for Moore say that’s a logical request, considering both Moore and Corfman live in Etowah County.

Corfman previously told the Washington Post that Moore sexually abused her when she was a 14-year-old girl and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Moore has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct several times.

Corfman’s suit asks the court to force Moore to “retract all defamatory statements made against Ms. Corfman, to publicly apologize for these defamatory statements, and to refrain from making further defamatory statements.” It also asks that the court forces Moore to pay the legal costs of the suit and “provide further relief as permitted by law and as the Court deems appropriate.”

The attorney’s representing Moore did not address the civil complaint lodged against the former Senate candidate. “The drama should properly play out where the underlying events at issue are alleged to have occurred – Etowah County – and not where the campaign had an office, now vacated, and a post office box,” Moore’s attorneys wrote.