No one’s hurt this time, but police share dangers of drunk driving

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Police posted a shocking photo on Facebook Saturday morning to remind drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The photo showed a vehicle flipped over on its roof and the driver standing next to it. The post said that the driver was on his way home when he was hit from behind by a drunk driver.

According to police, fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident but the post included emojis at the end warning those of Facebook about the dangers of drinking and driving.