Logic’s Grammys performance tripled calls to national suicide prevention line

(CNN) — Logic’s performance at this year’s Grammys was potentially a life-saving one.

Calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline were triple the normal amount for two hours Sunday night after the rapper performed “1-800-273-8255,” titled after the organization’s crisis-counseling number.

“Logic’s performance during the 2018 Grammys was an incredible moment in suicide prevention,” Frances Gonzalez, director of communications for the suicide prevention organization, told CNN. “By sharing a message of hope and taking the stage with individuals who have been personally affected by suicide, Logic demonstrated on a global scale that healing is happening every day for people in crisis, and that there is help available.”

The Grammy-nominated song begins with Logic singing the perspective of someone feeling suicidal. It then transitions to artist Alessia Cara singing the words of what a suicide prevention lifeline worker would respond with. It ends with singer Khalid performing the part of a suicidal caller that has taken those words to heart, and no longer wants to give up.

By the end of the performance, the individuals lining the stage wore a clear message — “You Are Not Alone.”

This wasn’t the first time Logic’s song increased call volume for the Lifeline.

According to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Director John Draper, the Lifeline had the “second-highest call volume in the history of our service,” the day the song was released in April 2017.

Then in August, a 50% increase in call volume was reported after Logic performed on the MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Lifeline officials told CNN they coordinated with Logic’s team before his Grammys performance, and prepared for a potential increase in calls.

The Lifeline is open 24/7, and provides, “free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress” across the United States, according to the organization.