× Threat against Columbia High School found to be not credible

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A social media threat at Columbia High School resulted in some parents checking out their children from school Friday.

According to Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward, school officials acted immediately after receiving word of the threat.

“Certainly as our policy, we take everything seriously,” said Ward.

After an investigation, Ward said they weren’t able to find any threats on campus.

“It wasn’t found to be a credible threat, but the school did add some extra security precautions just in an abundance of caution,” said Ward.

Ward added that Columbia wasn’t placed on lockdown during the time of the threat, but parents were notified about the situation.

“The principal had sent out a school cast robo-call and email to parents just to let them know about the situation,” said Ward. “Certainly it’s a parent’s right if they feel the need to come and check their kid out.”

Ward said they take every single threat seriously and they encourage any parent or student with information to contact them immediately.

“Our individual school web pages have anonymous alerts,” explained Ward. “If they want to give us some information or maybe they’re worried about having their name revealed or connected with it, we certainly encourage them to use that tool as well.”

Huntsville City Schools said they have procedures in place for these types of situations and will add necessary security when it’s needed.