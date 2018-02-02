The Huntsville Havoc beats Peoria on Friday night 5-4 in a shoot out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc opened a weekend series with Peoria on Friday at the Von Braun Center. It didn't take long for the Havoc to get on the board, five minutes into the first period, on the power play Christian Powers find the back of the net. His team leading 17th goal of the year puts Huntsville on top 1-0. The Rivermen quickly tie the game one a Cody Smith goal, then they take the lead. The Havoc skating with just three men can't kill the duel penalties. Justin Greenberg scores on a rebound shot to put Peoria in frony. Huntsville would trail 2-1 at the end of the first period.

In the second, Huntsville takes advantage of anther power play to even the score. Tyler Piacentini finds the back of the net, but that Peoria again has an answer. Keegan Bruce with the goal for the Rivermen to make the score 3-2. The Havoc would trail heading into the third period.

Huntsville with its back against the wall early in the third, on the penalty kill, the Havoc turn it into a positive. Piacentini scores a short handed goal to tie the game 3-3. Less than seven minutes later Huntsville takes its first lead since the first period. Kyle Sharkey with the assist from Andy Willigar scores to make the score 4-3, but Peoria responds with a goal later in the third to force overtime.

The OT period was scoreless, so this one went to a shoot out. In the shoot out Keegan Asmundson shuts out Peoria, and both Piacentini and Stuart Stefan score to give Huntsville the win! The Havoc beats the Rivermen 5-4 in a shoot out. The two teams are back on the ice at the VBC Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for Melissa George night.