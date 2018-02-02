× Suspended Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff accused of domestic-violence assault

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur Police report reveals allegations of domestic violence assault and harassment against a senior ranking law enforcement officer in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff suspended his chief of staff with pay earlier this week.

The Lawrence County Sheriff confirms Tim McWhorter is under investigation by an outside agency. The investigation is regarding possible wrongdoing on how McWhorter handled evidence in Lawrence County.

WHNT learned those aren’t the only allegations against McWhorter. A Decatur Police report filed on December 28, 2017, accuses him of physically and verbally abusing his girlfriend.

According to the report, a Decatur police officer conducted an unrelated welfare check on McWhorter’s girlfriend. The officer learned of potential abuse between the two.

The report details an alleged incident from December 8. His girlfriend told police that McWhorter showed up to her home drunk and began beating on her door. She says she reluctantly let him inside and that he followed her into the kitchen, grabbed her by her arms, and squeezed until she bruised. The report also states that he threw her against the kitchen counter and that she provided the officer photos that showed bruising on her left arm.

The victim also reported she didn’t call police because McWhorter was a high ranking law enforcement officer with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. She told the officer that McWhorter told her that he “knows the law and no one can do anything or make him leave.”

The victim told police that McWhorter was angry at her because she cashed a check he wrote her. She said it was money that she had loaned McWhorter because he was having money trouble. A spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department says no charges have been filed in the domestic-violence case.

McWhorter sent WHNT News 19 a letter that appears to be from the Lawrence County Sheriff about his suspension. The letter says that Sheriff Mitchell was granting McWhorter’s request for an investigation into how he handled evidence in the evidence room.

The Lawrence County Sheriff would not confirm if the domestic-violence assault report filed with the Decatur Police Department was part of the investigation. Mitchell told us he was unable to comment. We know an outside agency is conducting the investigation. But Mitchell wouldn’t tell us which one it is.

McWhorter denied an earlier interview request.