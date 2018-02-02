× Suspects identified in ATM card skimming case

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police Department has identified two suspects in connection to an ATM “card skimming” case.

Listerhill Credit Union confirmed that skimming devices were found on ATMs at two of their locations in January. During a three-hour period, they said 43 cards were used in the affected ATMs.

A Colbert County resident noticed something a bit off and pulled the device from the machine.

Police have felony charges pending against two juveniles from Romania who currently live in Nashville. The same suspects were arrested on other charges by Killen Police in December. Information gathered during that arrest led to Muscle Shoals police cooperating with agencies in other states during their investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation has been turned over to the Colbert County Juvenile Probation Office.