Widespread Rain Expected Saturday Night And Sunday Morning

Saturday afternoon will be seasonably cool and dry, but our next chance of rain will be moving in quickly Saturday night.

Isolated showers will begin moving into Alabama from 9PM-12AM, but rain becomes much more likely during the overnight hours.

A soaking wave of rain from the west will spread over the Tennessee Valley from 12AM-4AM. By Sunday morning the entire Tennessee Valley will have a steady rain coming down. Some areas of rain could get heavy Sunday morning, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time if you’re planning on being out early.

Rain will taper off around noontime as a cold front sweeps through Alabama. That will leave us cloudy, cool, and breezy for Sunday afternoon.

With several hours of steady rain expected, we should pick up a good 0.5″-1.0″ of rain by Sunday afternoon. This could help us catch up on a rainfall deficit developing.

Drought Development Possible: The rain is certainly welcome: January 2018 was the fifth driest on record for the city of Huntsville, with only 1.52 inches of rainfall making it into the official climatological bucket (average for the month is 4.89 inches).

December 2017 also marked a very dry period for the region, and combined with the two dry months, severe drought conditions are developing in northeastern Alabama.

February is starting off with a few good chances of rain in sight. Seven-day rainfall potential is in the neighborhood of two to three inches. That would go a long way in helping stave off drought conditions this month.