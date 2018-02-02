Soaking rains return late Saturday through early Sunday

Fresh off the heels of a cold front that brought light rain and cold air to the region Thursday, we’ll see a short dry spell for the first half of the weekend before heavy rain arrives in the second half.

Saturday’s Outlook: Frosty cold in the morning, cloudy and humid in the afternoon

Saturday will start off mostly clear and frosty cold, with morning lows dipping into the upper teens to low 20s throughout north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

Light northerly winds will shift, and by afternoon a southeasterly breeze will set up in the Valley; this will allow more mild, humid air to filter into the region, but it also means cloud cover will thicken over the course of the day.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s, and despite the cloud cover, we remain dry through Saturday evening.

Late Saturday night, rain will spread into northwest Alabama — the timing looks to be between 9pm and 10pm, becoming heavy at times and more widespread through midnight.

Sunday’s Outlook: Wet morning east of I-65, cloudy and cool through Sunday evening

Heavy rain spreads into the I-65 corridor around midnight and into Sand Mountain through 5am Sunday. Those who intend on driving to early morning church services in Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb counties should plan on grabbing an umbrella before heading out the door.

The rain moves out of Sand Mountain between 7am and 10am; by noon Sunday, the rain is over for all areas of the Tennessee Valley, but not before half an inch to one inch of rainfall soaks the region.

The rain is certainly welcome: January 2018 was the fifth driest on record for the city of Huntsville, with only 1.52 inches of rainfall making it into the official climatological bucket (average for the month is 4.89 inches).

December 2017 also marked a very dry period for the region, and combined with the two dry months, severe drought conditions are developing in northeastern Alabama.

Behind the rain, clouds will linger and a northwesterly wind will usher frosty cold air back into the region. Temperatures will drop from low 50s Sunday afternoon into the low 40s through dinnertime Sunday, and eventually plummet into the upper 20s for Monday morning.