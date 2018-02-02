× Second man charged with capital murder in connection with shooting victim found in wreck on Hwy 72

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police have arrested a second man in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Darius Allen.

Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Highway 72 in Athens around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Police say they arrived to find a minivan in a ditch, crashed into a utility pole. They say a family member had taken Allen, out of the van. Allen had been shot several times at another location and was already dead when officers arrived.

Chief Floyd Johnson confirmed that 39-year-old Dewayne Lee Sloan was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with capital murder. 36-year-old Antonio Shalamar Jacobs was also charged with capital murder.

Investigators believe that Darius Allen’s wife may have been in some type of relationship with Jacobs and Allen was upset. Chief Johnson says Jacobs told police he believes Allen shot into his home on Cannon Road over the weekend and that he reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. Police believe that incident led to the targeted shooting of Allen.

“Our investigation team has worked day and night to bring this case to this point,” said Chief Johnson. “Along with our patrol division, these arrests would not have been possible without everyone’s hard work and dedication.”

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information please contact APD at (256)233-8700.