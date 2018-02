Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog foresees no early end to winter.

The handlers of Punxsutawney Phil said the furry rodent has called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Friday.

Sand Mountain Sam has a differing opinion. The opossum saw no shadow, and expects an early spring here in the TN Valley.

