Former Madison County Sheriff's Investigator indicted on sex abuse charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Attorney General’s office told WHNT News 19 today that former Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Roland Campos has been indicted on sex abuse charges.

He’s facing one count of 1st Degree Sex Abuse and one count of 2nd Degree Sex Abuse.

The allegation is that he inappropriately touched a middle-school-aged girl.

Campos resigned from the sheriff’s office the day he was arrested. He was arrested in August 2017.

He’s the third member of his immediate family to be arrested on sex-related charges involving a minor. His son is in prison for life after a child sex conviction. His brother’s case was dismissed when the alleged victim was unable to testify in court.