Florence police arrest two in connection to thousands stolen using cloned credit cards

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have arrested two people in connection with an identity theft case. Investigators say that dozens of victims reported fraudulent charges to their credit and debit cards from Sam’s Club in Florence.

Thousands of dollars were fraudulently charged to cloned cards. Police say as of now over $15,000 in charges have been tabulated, just locally. “One of the specific items they were gathering would be, come in and use the cloned cards to purchase gift cards,” said FPD Sgt. Wes Gargis

Florence police were in the midst of the case, when one of the suspects returned to the scene of the crime.

According to Sgt. Gargis, Jasmine Duckett had been placed at the scene of several incidents involving the fraudulent charges and was spotted leaving Sam`s Club on Wednesday.

Investigators made a traffic stop on Duckett and Riquerdo Hawkins, and found cloning equipment in the car. “Laptops, scanners and a few other items,” explained Sgt. Gargis.

Investigators still have one very important question. “We don`t know at this time how they obtained the card numbers and were transferring them on there.”

Duckett and Hawkins are charged with fraud, theft and possession of a forgery device.

Florence Police say they have also been contacted by law enforcement across the southeast who believe Hawkins and Duckett are suspects in their jurisdictions as well.