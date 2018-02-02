Family and Friends come together to honor 19-year-old shooting victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Family and friends of 19-year-old Shamar Walker came together Friday night to have a candlelight vigil in the teen's honor. Shamar was shot and killed Friday, January 26. "He had a lot of dreams, aspirations and goals. He wasn't just a kid sitting around. He wanted to go places," Shamar's mother, Felicia Walker, explained.

A 19-year-old with a lot of heart and determination, that's how many would describe Shamar. "Every time I saw that young man he had a huge smile on his face. He was full of energy and charismatic. The neighborhood is still shook. We will be shook, but we are going to do a lot of things for him, for his family, for his legacy to make sure he lives forever," Shamar's friend, Darwin Salaam, said.

Several people showed up Friday night for Shamar's candlelight vigil. All had fond memories of him. "They were sad. Some people were crying, but it felt good to know my son had a lot of special friends and touched a lot of people's lives," Felicia explained.

Felicia knew the day he was born he would make an impact on this world. It just didn't happen the way she planned. "I had one little inbox me and said Shamar inspired him. I never disapproved or disagreed about talking him out of his dreams," Felicia said.

Like his dream of becoming a YouTube star. His page is now a memorial site for Felicia. "I call them breadcrumbs. Shamar was leaving me breadcrumbs. Every time I talk to someone or look at his page, I get a crumb," Felicia said.

She said it's time to lay her son to rest. She'll always be thinking about him, not on what was taken away, but instead his legacy and impact. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pentecostal Lighthouse at 6107 Blue Springs Road in Huntsville.