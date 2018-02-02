× Decatur man charged with robbery, assault after police witness pistol-whipping

DECATUR, Ala. – Officers witnessed a fight in an alley, now they say they’ve arrested the man responsible. Brian Rashad Bellman, Jr., 19, is charged with two counts of robbery and one county of assault.

Officers say they saw the fight around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. They say they saw someone being pistol-whipped by Bellman. They say he then held another person at gunpoint.

The officers ran toward the group and found one person, the one pistol-whipped, bleeding from the head.

Officers took Bellman into custody. Investigators determined Bellman was trying to rob both individuals.

Bellman’s being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $180,000 bond.