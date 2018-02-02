Decatur authorities search for man in connection to January shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man in connection with a January shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Authorities are searching for Victor Lamond Mitchell Jr. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting call January 23 on 19th Avenue SE at approximately 4:00 a.m. Upon arriving, authorities said they found two males that had been shot. Police said one male was shot multiple times in the torso, the other was shot in the arm. Both males were transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

During the investigation, authorities said they discovered that Mitchell shot another male multiple times. During the shooting, police said Mitchell was struck in the arm.

A warrant for first-degree assault has been issued for Mitchell’s arrest.

Authorities add that Mitchell is attempting to sell the vehicle used in the shooting. Authorities have released pictures of the 2009 black Impala used that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur Police at 256-341-4600.