2nd woman comes forward claiming Decatur doctor touched her inappropriately

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - A Decatur doctor was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching some of his patients earlier this week. Dr. Michael Dick faces misdemeanor harassment charges and is out of jail on an $800 bond.

Decatur investigators say they have spoken to at least two of his patients about allegations involving him touching and kissing them.

WHNT News 19 spoke with one of his former patients who shared what she says were inappropriate encounters with the doctor where he, "put his hands on my face like he's done before and said, 'It's all going to be okay. You're going to be just fine,' and that's when he kissed me," claims former patient Cheree Jordan.

Now, another woman is coming forward to talk about an uncomfortable encounter with Dr. Michael Dick.

Amy Jones says the same thing happened to her almost three years ago while seeing him for a knee injury. "I went in. I got my shot in my knee. As I was leaving out the door, the man caressed me and was going down, and I got him away from me."

Jones says he was startled by her response, and she ran out of the room. "I told the secretaries, 'He's a little touchy-feely.' They smiled a little bit and they agreed with me. They knew."

She says she immediately had her paperwork transferred out of that office and found another doctor. "I talked to my mother after it. I talked to people that I knew after it and for a few months it bothered me," says Jones.

Jones says she didn't come forward about the encounter because she dealt with similar incidents during her childhood.

It wasn't until she saw the allegations on the news that she had the courage to step up and say something three years later. "If I could help these other women or women in the future not to be touched inappropriately, I'm willing to do what I got to do," she said. "I should have said something then, maybe these other women wouldn't have gotten touched."

Since Dr. Michael Dick's arrest, we've received messages from several women who say they've also experienced an inappropriate situation with him.

We have reached out to him for comment but were told he was unavailable.