Woman charged with animal cruelty after dogs found dead, starving at Hartselle dog boarding business

WARNING: THE DETAILS OF THIS STORY ARE GRAPHIC, AND THEY MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR SOME TO READ. USE YOUR OWN DISCRETION.

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with an animal cruelty investigation surrounding a Hartselle dog boarding business.

The Dog House on Tapscott Road came under investigation on November 10, 2017, when a concerned citizen made a complaint and a welfare check was performed. At the time, the horrifying details were not released.

The business was run by Alexandria Holland, but has since closed.

Sheriff Ana Franklin says that when deputies arrived they found three dogs that appeared to have starved to death. Three other dogs were also found on the property, forced to survive by eating the remains of the dead animals.

Morgan County Animal Control Officers took the living dogs into custody.

On November 13, animal control officers say they found two more emaciated dogs during a search of Holland’s residence. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian and found to have a severe parasite and worm infestation that they have since been treated for.

Alexandria Holland was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal. Holland is currently in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.