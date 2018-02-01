2 lanes of eastbound traffic reopens on I-565 as crews clear wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews have reopened two lanes of traffic on Interstate 565 after clearing two of the three vehicles wrecked. The wreck is just west of Mooresville Road on I-565.
Our photographer on the scene has seen two ambulances leave the area with patients. One person has serious injuries, another has minor injuries.
One viewer tells us traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes of I-65 all the way to the river. We also understand al alternate routes are pretty backed up.
34.631420 -86.886248