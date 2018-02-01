UAH hockey looking to take next step as a program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH hockey team continues to take steps in the right direction as a program. The Chargers already have nine wins on the year, that's tied for their highest mark since the 2009-2010 season. That success has the team right in the middle of the WCHA tournament conversation going into the final month of the regular season. A big key to the Chargers' success has been their ability to come away with points almost every weekend. UAH has been swept just four times this season, and that ability to come away with points almost every season is what head coach Mike Corbett says is key going forward this season, and in future years. "Yeah, especially with us trying to put a couple of teams in the rear view mirror. Anchorage and Lake State are battling to try and get in the playoffs. We have to be able to finish," Corbett said. "I think that's the biggest thing to be able to get three, or even if one night you just get one point. Points are just hard to come by, and we have to be able to take that next step as a program."

The Chargers have a big weekend coming up. UAH plays host to 1st place Northern Michigan, the Wildcats are the 19th ranked team in the country. The puck drops at 2:07 p.m. at the VBC on both Saturday and Sunday.