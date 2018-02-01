The American Shakespeare Center touring company returns to Huntsville with three performances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- It's that time of year again! The critically acclaimed American Shakespeare Center (ACS) touring company is returning to Huntsville.

There will be three opportunities for you to plan to attend the company's presentations. Performances are scheduled for:

February 6 - Macbeth

February 7 - Taming of the Shrew

February 8 - Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen.

The American Shakespeare Center on Tour (formerly Blackfriars Stage Company / Shenandoah Shakespeare) is a nationally recognized touring troupe based in Staunton, Virginia. Performances by this troupe in Huntsville over the past twenty years have been an immense success. Known for fast-paced, engaging performances, this company succeeds with audiences ranging from Shakespearean specialists to students of all ages. Ticket sell-outs are common.

All performances will be held at 7:00pm at Lee High School. Free pre-show lectures by UAH faculty members will also be held at Lee beginning at 6:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased online through PayPal here. Tickets are also on sale at the UAH English Department, Morton Hall 222 at 256-824-2378. Teachers may purchase tickets from Carol Roach, 256-776-0037.