State says Alabama schools are failing in key subjects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Academics in Alabama are failing. That’s according to a new report released this morning by the Alabama Department of Education.

The new system, which grades everything on an A-F scale, has the state wide proficiency in reading at a 38.98%, Mathematics at 43.64% and Science at 34.72%.

The report also breaks down a report for each individual schools in the state. Look up your school system here.

WHNT News 19 will take a look at the schools across the TN Valley and break things down to the best of our ability. Stand by for updates.

For schools with grades up to 12, the report is based on state test scores, whether students are absent, graduation rates and college- and career readiness rates. The report card is different from the failing schools list which the department of education released last week.