Shoals skimming suspect wanted by law enforcement

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Law enforcement across northwest Alabama are on the lookout for a skimming suspect. He hit multiple ATM’s in the Shoals trying to steal people’s identities.

On January 25th, Muscle Shoals was the first police department alerted about a skimming device being found. They believe this man placed it on the ATM at Listerhill Credit Union on Woodward Avenue. A credit union member thought the device looked kind of sketchy and pulled it off.

Listerhill Credit Union leadership checked all of their ATM’s and found another one at their branch in Florence on Hough Road.

Florence police have released a picture of the vehicle they believe is the suspects. In all, 48 people have had to cancel their debit cards because of the device’s being found.

Russellville police have updated their most wanted list.

Richard Allen Cole Jr. is wanted on a grand jury indictment for theft of property.

Russellville police also have arrest warrants for Cody Perry. A grand jury indicted him for domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers with your tips right now. Law enforcement would like to get these people behind bars.

To speak with an operator over the phone, dial (256)386-8685.

If texting is your preferred choice of communication, type your message and send it to 274637 (CRIMES).

All the tips received by the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers are kept anonymous and worth a cash reward.