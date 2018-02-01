× Officials put security plan in place after anonymous threat made against Florence High and Freshman Center

FLORENCE, Ala. – Heightened security will be on site at Florence High School and Freshmen Center on Friday.

Superintendent Jimmy Shaw says an anonymous threat against the school was made. Shaw says after meeting with Florence police, a plan has been put in place which includes additional officers on campus.

Students at Florence High School and Freshmen Center are expected to be in class Friday.

Florence police say they are investigating the threat.