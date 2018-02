MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The Muscle Shoals Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects behind a burglary at a local business.

Police released surveillance video on their Facebook page showing two people breaking into the Verizon store located at 206 Avalon Avenue at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kelley at 256-383-6746 or by emailing kelley@mspolice.org.