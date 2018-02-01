× Madison County Schools system releases statement on state’s Education Report Card

Madison County Schools has responded to the Alabama State Department of Education new school report card:

The state of Alabama has issued its Report Card on all local schools. The Madison County School System educates 18,700 students throughout 27 schools. The Madison County School System received the following grades from the Alabama State Department of Education:

The district received a letter grade of B

Three schools received a letter grade of A

22 schools received a letter grade of B

Two schools received a letter grade of C

The Alabama State Department of Education states this report card is a “prototype.” For schools with a 12th Grade, indicators include results from ACT ASPIRE testing, chronic absenteeism, graduation rate, and college-career readiness. For schools without a 12th Grade, ACT ASPIRE accounts for 90% of a school’s overall grade. ACT ASPIRE was the state test from 2015 – 2017. The Alabama State Board of Education voted unanimously to discontinue the ACT ASPIRE in the June of 2017 because of alignment and reliability concerns.

Madison County Superintendent Matt Massey stated: “While we are pleased with the results, we are always evaluating ourselves and looking for ways to improve. I am confident that all of our schools are doing an outstanding job educating our children and preparing them for success.”