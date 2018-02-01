Madison City Schools system releases statement on state’s Education Report Card

Madison City Schools has responded to the Alabama State Department of Education new school report card:

Madison City Schools received our state report card today. The District earned an A with an overall score of 95. Every school in Madison City also earned an A.

There are 137 districts in Alabama and only 12 received an A as a complete district. All of our elementary and middle Schools received a grade of 95 or higher. Bob Jones and James Clemens were 2 of only 6 non-magnet high schools in the state that received an A.

I am very pleased with the scores, but we won’t let the straight-A results lead to complacency. A school system is comprised of many parts so the credit goes to students, teachers, instructional teams, parents and all the support services that create such a positive environment.

We welcome assessments any day. However, a letter grade is only a symbol. The true measure of our effectiveness is how well we are preparing our kids. I am in schools every day and know great things are happening in each of our schools.

Again, I am proud of our kids and staff.

Robby Parker