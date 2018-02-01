× Governor Kay Ivey is the 3rd most popular governor in the country, according to Morning Consult polls

The approval ratings are in and Alabama’s governor has earned one of the most popular rankings in the country. Morning Consult releases rankings of every governor in America using survey results taken with over 250k registered voters.

Governor Kay Ivey ranked 3rd in the nation with a 64% approval rating.

SEE THE FULL RESULTS

Top 10

Charlie Baker (R – MA) Larry Hogan (R – MD) Kay Ivey (R – AL) Phil Scott (R – VT) Matt Mead (R – WY) Brian Sandoval (R – NV) Gary Herbert (R – UT) Asa Hutchinson (R – AR) Greg Abbott (R – TX) Dennis Daugaard (R – SD)

Bottom 10