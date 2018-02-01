Foods being held too warm, unsafe for consumption in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County
Donna's Barn and Cafe
24671 Elkton Road, Elkmont
Violations:
- Food held at unsafe temperatures: Hamburger 55° F, Sausage 77° F
Score: 82
Morgan County
Ninja Japanese Sushi and Steak House
1241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur
Violation:
- Dishwasher not sanitizing
Score: 88
Lauderdale County
Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant
3364 Cloverdale Road, Florence
Violations:
- Bare hand contact with ready to eat food items -- corrected upon inspection
- Knives not cleaned properly, returned back to storage -- manager returned utensils to wash
Score: 84
Madison County
Another Broken Egg Cafe
7504 Hwy 72 W, Huntsville
Violations:
- Cold holding violations: Eggs 64° F, Cheese 54° F, Sausage 53° F, Chicken 56° F
Score: 89
Clean Plate Recommendations
Madison County:
Happy Tummy
2211 Seminole Drive, Huntsville
Score: 100
Franklin County
Fourth Street Grill and Steakhouse
607 4th Street, Red Bay
Score: 99