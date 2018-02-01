?>

Foods being held too warm, unsafe for consumption in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 7:22 pm, February 1, 2018, by

Limestone County

Donna's Barn and Cafe

24671 Elkton Road, Elkmont

Violations:

  • Food held at unsafe temperatures: Hamburger 55° F, Sausage 77° F

Score: 82

Morgan County

Ninja Japanese Sushi and Steak House

1241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur

Violation:

  • Dishwasher not sanitizing

Score: 88

Lauderdale County

Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant

3364 Cloverdale Road, Florence

Violations:

  • Bare hand contact with ready to eat food items -- corrected upon inspection
  • Knives not cleaned properly, returned back to storage -- manager returned utensils to wash

Score: 84

Madison County

Another Broken Egg Cafe

7504 Hwy 72 W, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Cold holding violations: Eggs 64° F, Cheese 54° F, Sausage 53° F, Chicken 56° F

Score: 89

Clean Plate Recommendations

Madison County: 

Happy Tummy

2211 Seminole Drive, Huntsville

Score: 100

Franklin County

Fourth Street Grill and Steakhouse

607 4th Street, Red Bay

Score: 99