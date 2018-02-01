× Chief of Staff for Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office denies any wrongdoing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Tim McWhorter has issued a response to Sheriff Gene Mitchell’s statement that he has been “suspended,” calling the wording misleading.

Sheriff Mitchell did not specify the reason for McWhorter’s suspension, calling it a personnel matter.

McWhorter released a statement about the incident, saying he was put on paid leave after he requested an investigation be conducted against himself into allegations of inappropriate conduct while performing the duties of Evidence Custodian at the sheriff’s office.

McWhorter was assigned those duties in 2007 when Sheriff Gene Mitchell entered the office and continued those duties after his most recent promotion. McWhorter relinquished his duties as Evidence Custodian approximately 3 weeks ago after Sheriff Mitchell informed him that he wanted the Chief Investigator to assume the duties.

Shortly after, McWhorter stated that he had heard rumors that he was accused of wrongdoing. He said that Sheriff Mitchell confirmed that the change of duties was a result of those rumors. McWhorter said Sheriff Mitchell told him he had received the information third hand and did not give him the specifics of the allegation. He said that he asked Mitchell at that time, if an investigation was going to be conducted and was told that since the information was third hand, an investigation was not warranted.

McWhorter stated that he was informed that the change of duties was simply precautionary and that there would be no disciplinary action against him, and was advised to continue his duties as usual.

McWhorter states that he was concerned about his reputation and standing within the department and law enforcement community. He presented the Sheriff with a written request for an investigation to be conducted. McWhorter says that he was informed by the Sheriff that his integrity was not in question, but that an investigation would be conducted as soon as possible.

McWhorter says he was informed four days later that an investigation had been granted and that he was being suspended with pay. He says he was asked to turn in all equipment assigned to him and he complied, believing that he was on leave rather than an actual disciplinary suspension.

McWhorter said he was under the impression that his absence was needed to preserve the integrity of the pending investigation, but was later informed by way of media that his absence was actually a disciplinary action.

McWhorter says that he vehemently denies any wrongdoing in this matter. Below is the statement released to the media in full.