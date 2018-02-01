Bridge Street announces plans for new hotel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new hotel is set to open its doors at Bridgestreet Town Centre.

The shopping center announced on their Instagram page that construction for Hyatt Place is already underway. The hotel will feature 131 guest rooms and will be built near Belk. This will be the first Hyatt Place in Huntsville.

The Hyatt Place marks Bridge Street’s third hotel. The Westin Huntsville and Element by Westin are also located at the shopping center.

The hotel is expected to be completed by January 2019.