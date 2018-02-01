× 21 potential flu deaths in north Alabama being investigated by the state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State numbers published to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website on Wednesday indicate that Alabama is currently investigating 52 deaths potentially linked to the flu. 21 of those are from north Alabama.

State officials have warned about a particularly virulent flu season this year. Governor Kay Ivey even issued a State Public Health Emergency because of the flu outbreak.

The state health department has already confirmed that flu caused the death of a third-grade girl in Montgomery County.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that the flu season still has weeks to go.

You can find the dataset published on the state health department’s website here.