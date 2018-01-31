YOUR PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon occurred Wednesday

The Super Blue Blood Moon looked pretty spectacular on Wednesday. Viewers sent us some pretty amazing photos of the celestial phenomenon.

A supermoon is a full moon occurring at perigee, the moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit. A supermoon can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons. A blue moon is a term used to refer to the second full moon in a single calendar month. In this case, it’s the second supermoon in one calendar month! A blood moon. is what many call the moon during a lunar eclipse as it takes on a reddish/orangish tint.