YOUR PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon occurred Wednesday

Posted 9:12 pm, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:19PM, January 31, 2018

The Super Blue Blood Moon looked pretty spectacular on Wednesday. Viewers sent us some pretty amazing photos of the celestial phenomenon.

A supermoon is a full moon occurring at perigee, the moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit. A supermoon can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons.  A blue moon is a term used to refer to the second full moon in a single calendar month. In this case, it’s the second supermoon in one calendar month! A blood moon. is what many call the moon during a lunar eclipse as it takes on a reddish/orangish tint.

