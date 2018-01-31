× Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday. No lawmakers were believed injured, but it at least one person in the truck was said to be seriously injured.

“We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck,” Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., wrote on Twitter.

A GOP aide said the train is partially derailed.

Representatives from Alabama have checked in on Twitter:

I'm thankful members of Congress who were involved in the train crash today are safe. AL's House GOP members who were on the train are doing well. I am praying for everyone involved. @Robert_Aderholt @RepByrne @USRepGaryPalmer @RepMarthaRoby @RepMikeRogersAL — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 31, 2018

I just wanted to send a quick note to let everyone know Caroline and I are fine. We were on the train headed to a Republican planning conference when the train collided with a truck. I’m told one person in the truck has died. Our prayers to that person’s family & any others hurt. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) January 31, 2018

Ann and I were both on the train, but we are fine. We are praying for comfort for the family of the individual who is deceased and praying God's mercy and healing for the two who were injured and we are praying for the engineer of the train who was also injured. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) January 31, 2018

We are okay. Please pray for all involved in this accident. https://t.co/Z2sCRaLw8x — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) January 31, 2018

UPDATE: Mike and Beth are on the train, but are both OK. https://t.co/6MUWh2MvYd — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) January 31, 2018

Please take a moment to say a quick prayer for those injured in the train accident this morning, especially those in the truck that collided with the train. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been seriously injured.

Cole said he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole said he believes the accident occurred south of Charlottesville, Virginia. The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted: “The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.”

Cole said he felt “a tremendous jolt” when the accident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. EST, nearly two hours after it left Washington headed to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

He said the train stopped quickly after impact. He said several GOP lawmakers who are doctors got off the train to assist, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who was also at last June’s shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia, and treated some of the victims.

Other doctor-lawmakers who helped included Reps. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, Phil Roe, R-Tenn., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Cole said the front of the train hit a vehicle that appeared to be a trash truck, which he said was torn in half. He said the accident apparently occurred at or near a crossing because he could see railroad crossing gates.

He said lawmakers had not yet been told when they would resume their trip to their retreat.