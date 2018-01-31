× Tennessee lawmaker seeks to ban sororities and fraternities

One Tennessee lawmaker wants to ban fraternities and sororities from state colleges and universities. Rep. John DeBerry, Jr. filed HB2042 on Tuesday.

The bill would prohibit fraternities and sororities, other than professional fraternities and honor societies, from being recognized by, associated with, or operating on the campus of, any state institution of higher education.

The bill states that “professional fraternities” means any “local or national organization created for the primary purpose of promoting the interests of a particular profession and whose membership is limited to students studying in that particular field of professional education or study.”

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2018.