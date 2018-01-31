Roy Moore finished campaign with 48k, still asking supporters for money

Roy Moore may have been defeated in the special election, but says he’s not done fighting. Moore’s campaign recently filed his final campaign disclosure form, but also over the past week, he’s sent out a number of solicitations seeking money from supporters.

After Moore’s Senate bid ended on December 12, he made a pitch to supporters to provide money for a recount effort and to investigate voter fraud. In fundraising emails for an “election integrity program,” Moore told supporters he was receiving reports of fraud and that the election was not over. The goal was to raise $75,000, he later told supporters he raised at least $65,000.

Campaign finance records show Moore finished the special election with about $49,000 and now he’s back to fundraising. He’s sent out seven emails in the past week asking supporters for $250,000 for a legal defense fund. He’s asking supporters to, “Stop the forces of evil,” and says he’s a victim of “filthy attacks.”

Moore is facing a defamation lawsuit filed by Leigh Corfman who told the Washington Post that Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 and Moore was 32. Moore and his campaign called her a liar and she later sued.

In an email, Moore says the newly requested money will, ‘Go directly towards paying for legal fees and other expenses necessary for the prosecution and defense of the false and malicious attacks on my wife, family, and me – and stopping the establishment elite`s dirty election schemes once and for all.”

So far, Moore says they’ve raised $16,330, of the sought after $250,000.

In the special election, new Alabama U.S. Senator Doug Jones held a key advantage over his Republican rivals in the race to fill Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat. A review of his recently released finance reports revealed Jones raised and spent the most money of any candidate in last year’s special election.

Doug Jones was an underdog in most polls and more than once had to address that fact.

“You know look, you ought to ask Nick Saban and Gus Malzhan what they think about polls before the games. We have the same approach,” Jones said during the campaign.

Moore was a polarizing candidate and Jones got a blast of cash-fueled momentum in the last weeks of the campaign. Campaign records show he picked up $10 million in contributions from November 23 through the December 12 election.

“We have shown, not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified,” said Jones.

The disclosure forms show Jones raised $22 million overall and spent about $20 million. He was also boosted by the Highway 31 Super PAC, based in Alabama, which reported spending $2.6 million on efforts to defeat Roy Moore and $1.6 million to support Doug Jones. Most of that money came from the Democrat’s Senate PAC, the Senate majority fund. Records show Jones received the largest share of campaign cash from Alabama.

“Thank you all. I love you. Thank you, thank you and God bless you,” said Jones.