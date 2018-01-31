Patricia Chandler making history come alive at Wilson School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. -- Meet. Patricia Chandler. She teaches history at Wilson School in Florence.

Principal Gary Horton says Mrs. Chandler is just as active outside the classroom.

"She is a yearbook sponsor. She sponsors our first priority club. She coaches our indoor track. She helps sponsors the junior prom," he said

In winning $319, Mrs. Chandler says her students are the ones who deserve the credit.

"I don't deserve this. The kids deserve it," Mrs. Chandler said. "I love what I do and I love these kids so much. If they get that, I feel like I have done the right thing and I have got them hopefully on a good track for learning and get them excited to learn."

Congratulations to Patricia Chandler for winning $319 for her classroom.